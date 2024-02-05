Head-To-Head Survey: One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) versus HG (OTCMKTS:STLY)

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.7% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of HG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 24.61% 7.55% 3.05% HG 9.77% 4.10% 2.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares One Liberty Properties and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares One Liberty Properties and HG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $92.22 million 4.56 $42.18 million $1.09 18.32 HG $14.48 million 1.14 $3.74 million $0.47 12.23

One Liberty Properties has higher revenue and earnings than HG. HG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for One Liberty Properties and HG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00 HG 0 0 0 0 N/A

One Liberty Properties presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.18%. Given One Liberty Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than HG.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats HG on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Liberty Properties



One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

About HG



HG Holdings, Inc. engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by U.S. government tenant agencies and sub-agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. In addition, the company provides excess-of-loss reinsurance coverage related to catastrophic weather risk in Texas; and management advisory services, such as formation, operational, and restructuring services. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

