Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 287.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 577.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 95,602 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,250,474.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 427,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,545.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 95,602 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,250,474.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at $288,516.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 297,780 shares of company stock worth $4,030,327. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

HTLD stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 117,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 0.63. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $275.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

