Heritage Trust Co Acquires Shares of 4,338 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.86.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $92.94 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.