Heritage Trust Co Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,028,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,947,000 after acquiring an additional 662,911 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $84.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $92.44.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

