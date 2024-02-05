Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.77.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HXL

Hexcel Stock Up 2.1 %

Hexcel stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.