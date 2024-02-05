HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $12.59

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.59, but opened at $13.05. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 210,816 shares trading hands.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.60.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.39 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 9,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $139,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,518,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 109,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,997. Corporate insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

