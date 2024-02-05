Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Earns “In-Line” Rating from Evercore ISI

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HLT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.79.

Shares of HLT opened at $195.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.10. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $129.86 and a 12 month high of $196.18.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

