Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 1.6 %

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $176.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $147.01 and a fifty-two week high of $311.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings

About Hingham Institution for Savings

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 19,340.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 349,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.