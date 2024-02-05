Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.
Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 1.6 %
Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $176.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $147.01 and a fifty-two week high of $311.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.05.
Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.
Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings
About Hingham Institution for Savings
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
