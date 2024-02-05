Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.89.

Get Hologic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOLX

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. Hologic has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.19.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.98%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock worth $2,346,475. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 312.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.