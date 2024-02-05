Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.38.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.61. 439,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.54. The stock has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

