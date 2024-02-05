Hosking Partners LLP Acquires 11,902 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,340 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $31.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,917. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

View Our Latest Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.