Hosking Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 37,996 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $19,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Tidewater by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Tidewater by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tidewater by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tidewater by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Tidewater by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Tidewater Stock Performance

TDW traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.18. The stock had a trading volume of 308,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,029. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.18. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $77.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.33.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $299.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 7.85%. Analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.