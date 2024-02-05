Hosking Partners LLP Buys 30,783 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,783 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $12,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLG traded down $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,399. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.00%.

SLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

