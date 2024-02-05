Hosking Partners LLP Has $33.34 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.5% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $33,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 139,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $86.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,250,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,343,286. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day moving average of $84.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

