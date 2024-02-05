Hosking Partners LLP Has $34.92 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.5% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,468,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,274,044,000 after purchasing an additional 820,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.45.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $18.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,242.47. The company had a trading volume of 955,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,295. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,092.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $952.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.10 and a 12 month high of $1,284.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

