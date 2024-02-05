Hosking Partners LLP Has $9.56 Million Stock Position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,188,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,997 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. were worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HEPS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.47. 288,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,602. The company has a market cap of $479.41 million, a PE ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.92 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%.

(Free Report)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.