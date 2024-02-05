Hosking Partners LLP Has $9.81 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 42,250 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 15.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,132 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 24.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,950,000 after buying an additional 470,592 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 32.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STX traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.37. The company had a trading volume of 699,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,141. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average of $73.11. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $92.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -80.00%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $38,280.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,701. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

