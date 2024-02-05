Hosking Partners LLP Purchases 41,387 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,387 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Masco worth $13,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.16. The stock had a trading volume of 824,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,059. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.56. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

