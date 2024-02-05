Hosking Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,821 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.62% of Montauk Renewables worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1,899.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Montauk Renewables Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MNTK traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $6.55. 81,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.97 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of -0.35. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montauk Renewables Profile

(Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Further Reading

