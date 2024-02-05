Hosking Partners LLP Sells 50,239 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,239 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.11% of Delta Air Lines worth $25,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.6% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 42.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 35,465 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.5% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.1% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 38,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 29,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.22. 3,731,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,757,225. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.