HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,947 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in HP were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in shares of HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

HP Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

