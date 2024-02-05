Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $25.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

NYSE:HUN opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $33.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,441,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,766,000 after acquiring an additional 215,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,606,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,578,000 after buying an additional 105,691 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,379,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,455,000 after buying an additional 183,734 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,717,000 after buying an additional 152,667 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,719,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,540,000 after buying an additional 28,931 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

