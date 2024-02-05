IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.84-11.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.93-4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $573.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $527.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $531.09 and a 200 day moving average of $490.27. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $568.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

