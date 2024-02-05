IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20, RTT News reports. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY24 guidance to $10.84-11.33 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $527.14 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $568.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $531.09 and its 200-day moving average is $490.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 110.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $74,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.63.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

