iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA) Director Cameron Lionel Groome Buys 20,000 Shares

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Free Report) Director Cameron Lionel Groome acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

iFabric Stock Up 1.0 %

TSE IFA traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$1.00. 24,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. iFabric Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.74. The company has a market cap of C$30.30 million, a PE ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.21.

About iFabric

iFabric Corp. engages in the design and distribute of women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Intimate Apparel division engages in the design, purchase, and distribution of intimate apparel, which includes a range of specialty bras, including reversible bra, patented backless, and strapless underwire bra under the trade name Coconut Grove Intimates.

