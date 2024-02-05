iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA) Director Cameron Lionel Groome Buys 20,000 Shares

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Free Report) Director Cameron Lionel Groome acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.
iFabric Stock Up 1.0 %
TSE IFA traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$1.00. 24,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. iFabric Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.74. The company has a market cap of C$30.30 million, a PE ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.21.
About iFabric
