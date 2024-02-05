IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s previous close.
IGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$42.14.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.
