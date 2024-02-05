IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s previous close.

IGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$42.14.

Shares of TSE IGM traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$36.47. 51,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,633. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$30.34 and a twelve month high of C$43.97.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

