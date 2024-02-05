Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives $45.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.07.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $34.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.70. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). As a group, analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $531,593.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,092,125.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $132,922.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,714,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $531,593.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 948,509 shares in the company, valued at $31,092,125.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,624 shares of company stock worth $1,248,375. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

