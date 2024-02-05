Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Up 3.9%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.32 and last traded at $36.28. Approximately 650,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,359,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMVT. Truist Financial upped their target price on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

Immunovant Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $114,783.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,547.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 3,027 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $114,783.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 304,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,547.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $147,032.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,525,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,375. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Immunovant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Immunovant by 205.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Immunovant by 2,558.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

