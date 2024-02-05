Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.4473 per share by the energy company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Imperial Oil has increased its dividend by an average of 29.2% per year over the last three years. Imperial Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $5.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IMO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.41. 489,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,038,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,984,000 after buying an additional 79,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Further Reading

