Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.27.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cfra boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $83.74 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $84.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

