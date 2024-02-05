Insider Buying: BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.78 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of A$89,200.00 ($59,072.85).

BKI Investment Stock Performance

BKI Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 4th. BKI Investment’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

BKI Investment Company Profile

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

