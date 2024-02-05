Insider Buying: Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) Insider Acquires £45,117 in Stock

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) insider Warren Finegold bought 20,052 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £45,117 ($57,356.98).
Ceres Power Stock Performance
Shares of CWR opened at GBX 207.80 ($2.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 8.24. Ceres Power Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 135.10 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 518 ($6.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £401.01 million, a P/E ratio of -831.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 186.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 255.11.
About Ceres Power
