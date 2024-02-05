Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells $2,669,833.98 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total value of $2,669,833.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,972,959.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $788.00 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00. The company has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $783.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $714.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

