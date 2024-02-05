Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells $2,669,833.98 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLKGet Free Report) Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total value of $2,669,833.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,972,959.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $788.00 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00. The company has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $783.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $714.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

