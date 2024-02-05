Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) EVP Sells $981,728.00 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $309.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.66 and a 200 day moving average of $262.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $314.82.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business's revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.26.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

