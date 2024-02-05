Insider Selling: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total value of C$532,000.00.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NOA stock traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 121,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,563. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$19.65 and a 12-month high of C$34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$798.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.61.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

Featured Stories

