Insider Selling: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Sells $1,731,640.00 in Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TDY opened at $432.74 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $426.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

