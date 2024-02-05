Integris Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Integris Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,362 shares during the quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,324 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,588,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,454,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,571.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.81. 431,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,859. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.