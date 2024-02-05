Integris Wealth Management LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $86.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,271,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.18. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,562,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,562,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,265. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

