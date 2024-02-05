Integris Wealth Management LLC Has $8.41 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Integris Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,874 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up 2.8% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Integris Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEUR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,871,000 after buying an additional 2,746,232 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5,752.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,469,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 243.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,756,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IEUR stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.99. 104,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,719. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.98. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

