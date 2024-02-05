Integris Wealth Management LLC Invests $18.70 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 427,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,700,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 159,090 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,254,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,023,996. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

