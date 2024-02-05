Integris Wealth Management LLC Sells 148,015 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Integris Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 82.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.86. 1,644,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,902,794. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

