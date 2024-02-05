Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 42,268.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 609,512 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $312,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $632.71. 162,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,368. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $608.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.49. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.05 and a 1-year high of $654.02.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.67.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

