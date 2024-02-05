Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $383.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.30, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $385.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,896 shares of company stock valued at $17,833,597 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,140,000 after buying an additional 129,194 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

