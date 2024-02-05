Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Performance
NYSE:INUV opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.32. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.57.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 17.01%.
Institutional Trading of Inuvo
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
