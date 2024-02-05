Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.32. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.57.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 17.01%.

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

Inuvo Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

