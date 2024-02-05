Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Bought by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Redwood Financial Network Corp owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO remained flat at $20.93 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 236,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,521. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0521 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.