Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.68

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.68 and last traded at $49.40, with a volume of 41213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 84.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

