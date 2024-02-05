Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.32

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.32 and last traded at $40.35, with a volume of 421336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.28.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Solar ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 375.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,149,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,482,000 after buying an additional 2,487,549 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 73,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 497.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 308,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,045,000 after purchasing an additional 257,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at $15,781,000.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

