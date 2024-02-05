Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Stock Position Boosted by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 897.9% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,748 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 918.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 739,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after buying an additional 666,817 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 859.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 529,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,973,000 after buying an additional 474,101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 447,775 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 746.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 481,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after buying an additional 424,357 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.02. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

