Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 186.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,840 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.42% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSCT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 124.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1,105.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 37,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,189,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCT opened at $46.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $329.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $50.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

