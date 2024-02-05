Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.00

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.98 ($0.32), with a volume of 88875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.32).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.95) target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £47.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.43 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.74.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

